COPENHAGEN, July 11 Danish brewer Royal Unibrew has entered into a deal to acquire Finland's Hartwall, owned by Heineken, for 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($482.71 million).

The funding of the acquisition of Hartwall, Finland's second-largest brewery group, will be funded through bank debt and a directed issue to Hartwall Capital Oy Ab of up to 9.99 percent of Royal Unibrew's existing share capital, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition price is based on enterprise value of 3.3 billion crowns and dividends and share buy-backs would be put on hold, resuming in 2015, Royal Unibrew said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)