Feb 6 Quinpario, a blank-check acquisition
company run by former Solutia Inc chief executive Jeffry Quinn,
is in advanced talks to buy specialty tape maker Royal Adhesives
& Sealants LLC for around $1 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The acquisition vehicle, dubbed Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2
, has so far outbid private equity firms, including
American Securities LLC, in the auction for Royal Adhesives, the
people said on Friday.
Quinpario, which needs to raise debt financing for the deal,
has yet to finalize negotiations, the people cautioned. Arsenal
Capital Partners, the buyout firm that owns Royal Adhesives, may
still decide to sell the company to American Securities or
another bidder, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Quinpario, Arsenal Capital
Partners and American Securities declined to comment, while
Royal Adhesives did not respond to a request for comment.
