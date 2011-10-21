* Contract miners in wage dispute with employer

JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum said on Friday a wage strike by contract miners at its Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum mine will impact production at the operation if an agreement is not reached soon.

RBPlat, a black-controlled, mid-tier producer of platinum group metals, said contract miners belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) walked off the job on Oct.17 after a wage dispute with their employer, JIC Mining Services.

JIC is one of the largest mining contractors in South Africa and provides contractor mining services to the industry.

"The industrial action, if prolonged, will impact on production for the duration of the strike, more specifically at (the mine's) South Shaft," the company said in a statement.

RBPlat said it was making every effort to restore full production at the mine as soon as possible.

The company has already struck a wage deal with NUM for its permanent employees.

RBPlat said in August it expected full-year production to be around 288,100 ounces of "4E platinum group metals", which includes platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)