March 7 Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of global medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.150 PCT MATURITY 03/13/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.968 FIRST PAY 09/13/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 1.161 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/14/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A