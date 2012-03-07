BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says CEO Paal Kibsgaard 2016 compensation was $18.6 mln
* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2015
March 7 Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of global medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.150 PCT MATURITY 03/13/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.968 FIRST PAY 09/13/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 1.161 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/14/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac says expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in k certificates , which are expected to settle on or about february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: