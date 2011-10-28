* Won't comment on whether negotiating to buy out JV
* Canada's largest bank seeks wealth management assets
* No housing bubble in Canada
TORONTO, Oct 28 Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is
"examining its opportunities" regarding its joint venture with
distressed Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR), RBC's chief
executive said on Friday.
In an interview with Canada's BNN television, CEO Gord
Nixon wouldn't comment on whether it was negotiating to buy
Dexia's 50-percent stake in the venture, RBC Dexia Investor
Services, but acknowledged there was pressure on RBC to make a
decision.
Dexia has said it is looking to sell assets, including the
joint venture stake.
"So there's no question that we have to examine what our
opportunities are going forward," he said.
RBC Dexia caters to institutional investors, and is known
chiefly as a custodian bank, which safeguards investors'
assets, rather than dealing in traditional lending.
Brussels-based Dexia was bailed out by France, Belgium and
Luxembourg this month, receiving 90 billion euros ($127
billion) of state guarantees and accepting that the Belgian
government would take over its operations in that country for 4
billion euros.
Dexia said last week it had started the process of
disposing of its 50 percent stake in its RBC Dexia.
Nixon noted that Dexia was completely "ring-fenced",
meaning that the company's debt troubles will not seep into
RBC's balance sheet. "It's not a risk," he said.
Nixon said the bank was looking to add to its wealth
management business and was looking for assets that that may be
sold off by European financial-services companies looking to
clean up their balance sheets.
"Absolutely we are looking," he said.
Asked about Canada's housing industry, which has remained
strong despite concerns about consumer debt levels, Nixon said
he didn't think their was a general price bubble, although he
said there were "pockets of concern".
(Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Peter
Galloway)