* Won't comment on whether negotiating to buy out JV
* Canada's largest bank seeks wealth management assets
* See no housing bubble in Canada
TORONTO, Oct 28 Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is
"examining its opportunities" regarding its joint venture with
distressed Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR), RBC's chief
executive said on Friday.
In an interview with Canada's BNN television, CEO Gord
Nixon wouldn't comment on whether Canada's biggest bank was
negotiating to buy Dexia's 50 percent stake in the venture, RBC
Dexia Investor Services, but acknowledged there was pressure on
RBC to make a decision.
Dexia said last week it had started the process of
disposing of its 50 percent stake in RBC Dexia, and RBC has
right of first refusal on the asset.
"So there's no question that we have to examine what our
opportunities are going forward," Nixon said.
RBC Dexia caters to institutional investors, offering asset
management, global custody - safeguarding assets - as well as
pension services.
The joint venture had assets under administration of C$2.8
trillion ($2.82 trillion) at the end of 2010.
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a recent note
it would likely cost Royal Bank C$300 million to C$400 million
to buy out the joint venture, based on RBC Dexia's C$29 million
contribution to RBC's earnings in 2010.
Brussels-based Dexia was bailed out by France, Belgium and
Luxembourg this month, receiving 90 billion euros ($127
billion) of state guarantees and accepting that the Belgian
government would take over its operations in that country for 4
billion euros.
Nixon noted that Dexia was completely "ring-fenced",
meaning that it debt troubles will not seep into RBC's balance
sheet. "It's not a risk," he said.
Nixon said Royal Bank was looking to add to its wealth
management business and was looking for assets that that may be
sold off by European financial-services companies needing to
clean up their balance sheets.
"Absolutely, we are looking," he said.
Asked about Canada's housing industry, which has remained
strong despite concerns about consumer debt levels, Nixon said
he didn't think their was a general price bubble, although he
said there were "pockets of concern".
(Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Peter
Galloway and Rob Wilson)