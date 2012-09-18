Sept 18 Royal Bank Of Canada on Tuesday sold C$1.75 billion ($1.8 billion) of five-year deposit notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.364 percent issue, due Sept. 21, 2017, was priced at par to yield 94.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the sole bookrunning manager of the sale.