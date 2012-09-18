BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
Sept 18 Royal Bank Of Canada on Tuesday sold C$1.75 billion ($1.8 billion) of five-year deposit notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.364 percent issue, due Sept. 21, 2017, was priced at par to yield 94.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the sole bookrunning manager of the sale.
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.