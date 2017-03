TORONTO Feb 26 Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose 2 percent due largely to higher capital markets income and raised its dividend by 6 percent.

Canada's largest bank said it earned C$ 2.09 billion, or C$1.38 a share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 31. That compared with a profit of C$2.05 billion, or C$1.34 a share, a year earlier.