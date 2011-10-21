* RBC Wealth Management sees C$2 bln profit in 2015

* Target assumes higher rates, stock returns (Adds comments on acquisitions)

TORONTO Oct 21 Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) wealth management group is sticking with its goal of tripling profit by 2015, but the division's head acknowledged on Friday that the target is based on assumptions of a market recovery.

Speaking at an investor conference in Toronto on Friday, RBC Wealth Management Group Head George Lewis said the target of a C$2 billion ($2 billion) profit is based on interest rates rising at least 150 basis points from current levels, and stock market returns averaging 5-6 percent a year.

"A key part of the growth plan is driven by assumptions of improving market conditions, and this is the only element of the plan that's behind schedule," Lewis said.

Net income in the wealth management unit rose by 14.8 percent in 2010 to C$669 million. All told, the bank earned C$5.2 billion last year.

As of Friday morning, Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.6 percent year-to-date. Shares of the bank, Canada's largest, were up 36 Canadian cents at C$47.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange around midday.

Lewis noted, however, that the market turmoil that's pressuring the wealth unit's profit target could also make it easier for RBC to find affordable acquisition targets.

Lewis said RBC, which bought UK wealth manager BlueBay Asset Management last year for $1.5 billion, is seeking "small to medium sized acquisitions", and said targets could become available because of the stress the global environment is putting on financial institutions.

"Those same market drivers, to the extent that they negatively impact the performance of our competitors and peer businesses globally, may present some attractive acquisition opportunities for us," he said.

His comments echoed those of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) international banking head Brian Porter, who told Reuters on Thursday he expected global market disruption to shake loose assets in Latin America and Asia, where Scotiabank is expanding.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)