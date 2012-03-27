(Fixes formatting)

LONDON, March 27 RBS :

* Offer to Exchange Existing Notes for New Notes announced on 28 February 2012 has settled

* Accepted Offers to Exchange with a face value of 3.35 bln stg equivalent representing approximately 62 pct of the outstanding securities subject to the Exchange Offer

* Expects to recognise an after tax gain of approximately £435 million in its first quarter 2012 results

* Expects to strengthen its core tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 10 bps

