LONDON, March 27 RBS :
* Offer to Exchange Existing Notes for New Notes announced on 28 February 2012 has settled
* Accepted Offers to Exchange with a face value of 3.35 bln stg equivalent representing approximately 62 pct of the outstanding securities subject to the Exchange Offer
* Expects to recognise an after tax gain of approximately £435 million in its first quarter 2012 results
* Expects to strengthen its core tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 10 bps
