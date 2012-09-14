LONDON, Sept 14 RBS : * Direct line ins grp - announcement of intention to float * Direct line insurance group plc today announces its intention to proceed with

an initial public offering * Direct line group to list on the premium segment of the London stock

exchange. * No new direct line group shares to be issued. * Direct line FY dividend pay-out ratio for the 2012 financial year expected to

be between 50-60% of post-tax profit