LONDON Feb 11 RBS CEO Stephen Hester says: * CEO says RBS of 2008 and before was too big and complex to manage * Chairman says bank's markets business has had "some control issues" as it

went through significant change * Chairman says fsa is focusing on controls functions at its markets business * Chairman says bank is considering writing to former executives to clawback

past pay, but has not done so yet * Chairman says would not expect to claw back much money from former executives * CEO says there were "3 or 4" ringleaders in RBS libor manipulation among the

21 people identified in regulatory docs