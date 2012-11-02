UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco selects lead underwriters for $100 bln IPO -WSJ
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC selected as lead underwriters-WSJ
LONDON Nov 2 RBS : * CEO says 400 million STG increase is best 'guestimate' for ppi, can't say
won't be further increases * CEO says will look and see whether capacity has adequately come out of
investment bank * CEO says does have more shrinkage ahead, as announced in January * CEO says fsa would have most comprehensive view of libor settlement * CEO says disappointed if not more news of libor settlements by February 2013 * CEO says citizens remains part of core strategy * CEO says have to be pragmatic in relation to core strategy, including
citizens * CEO says 'may be a day' when sale of citizens would help shareholder value * CEO says has will not rule out sale of citizens * CEO says money tied up in RBS should be used better for other government
purposes * CEO says most unlikely EU would change its mind over mandate to sell branches * CEO says won't be able to make good judgement of interest rate swap
mis-selling cost until fsa pilot scheme complete * CEO says may be bigger provisions to come for interest rate swap mis-selling * CEO says explosive reaction to barclays case has been factor in regulators
delaying libor settlements
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC selected as lead underwriters-WSJ
* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing of offering of common shares
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.