GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
Aug 2 RBS : * Non-operating charges for legal actions and regulatory investigations
totalled £620 million in H1 2013 * A further £185 million provision for the costs of payment protection
insurance * Results in retail & commercial are expected to be resilient with a modest
improvement in net interest margin * Ulster bank impairments are expected to continue to gently decline * Operating costs of around £13 billion in 2013, with a further target of under
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)