BRIEF-Toll Brothers prices $300 million of senior notes
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
Nov 7 RBS : * RBS reaches settlement with US SEC on RMBS securitisation * Agreed to payments totalling $153.7 million * RBSSI consented to the entry of a permanent injunction * Payments are covered by provisions already made by RBS * Reached a settlement on investigation into $2.2 billion offering of residential mortgage backed security in 2007 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017