* Britain could sell one-third of its 82 pct stake -BBC
* UK has held regular talks with sovereign funds, investors
* Abu Dhabi may eye a repeat of successful bet on Barclays
* RBS shares dip 1 pct to 27.8 pence
(Adds details)
By Steve Slater and Matt Falloon
LONDON, March 27 Britain has held talks to sell
part of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi
investors although a multibillion-pound deal is not imminent,
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Britain could sell as much as a third of RBS to Abu Dhabi
wealth funds in a deal that could lose taxpayers billions of
pounds, the BBC said.
UK Financial Investments, which holds the government's
stake, has held regular talks with big investors about their
views on the industry and RBS, which has included meetings with
sovereign wealth investors, including from Abu Dhabi, sources
said.
Two people said a deal was not imminent, however.
Andrew Tyrie, head of Britain's Treasury Select Committee,
told the BBC on Monday night that the TSC would look closely at
any deal to make sure the taxpayer received value.
"It strikes me as sensible to take an opportunity if it's
there," Tyrie said.
Britain pumped 45.5 billion pounds ($72.5 billion) into RBS,
leaving the taxpayer with an 82 percent holding. A deal could
see at least 10 percent and up to a third of the government's
stake sold, the BBC said.
Abu Dhabi, one of the oil-rich states of the United Arab
Emirates, could be attracted to a deal after making billions of
pounds on a bet on rival British bank Barclays during
the financial crisis.
The BBC said the government has been negotiating for months
with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds and wants a deal to be
agreed by the end of the year. An earlier version of the report
said the talks were "advanced."
The Treasury said its strategy was to repair and return RBS
to full health. "The government's policy has always been to
return RBS to the private sector, but only when it delivers
value for money for the taxpayer," it said.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see a small stake sold at below
the in-price (purchase price), but I would be surprised to see a
large stake sold," said Mike Trippitt, analyst at Oriel
Securities.
There could be a public backlash if the government is seen
to be selling the stake off too cheaply, although investors and
analysts said any sign the government is considering an exit
route would be good news.
RBS shares closed at 27.8 pence, leaving the government
sitting on a 20 billion-pound paper loss.
RBS and UKFI declined to comment.
Abu Dhabi made about 3 billion pounds after investing in
Barclays during the financial crisis, in a complex deal that
helped the bank stay out of state hands.
The main investor then was Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al
Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family and the owner of
English soccer team Manchester City.
RBS CEO Stephen Hester is three years into a five-year
turnaround plan that he has dubbed the biggest ever bank
restructuring.
But RBS lost 2 billion pounds last year, its fourth straight
annual loss, pushing back the time it is expected to deliver
good returns for investors.
That renewed calls for Britain to consider kick-starting the
sale of the stake at a loss to cut growing political
interference - mostly on lending and pay - and boost the appeal
of the bank for private investors.
RBS is not alone in needing to improve its prospects to get
rid of a government shareholder, and Britain also holds a 40
percent stake in Lloyds. It is sitting on a 10 billion
pound loss on that 20 billion pound rescue.
($1 = 0.6275 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor, David Stamp, Gary Hill)