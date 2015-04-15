By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday declined to hold Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
liable for allegedly defrauding investors in its
American depositary shares by downplaying its subprime asset
exposure prior to the global financial crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
claims by ADS investors seeking to recoup losses on their
shares.
It said these investors did not show that the bank, former
Chief Executive Fred Goodwin and other officials intended to
mislead them in 2007 and early 2008 about RBS' exposure to
leveraged loans, collateralized debt obligations and other risky
assets, or its ability to manage that exposure.
Writing for a 2-1 majority, Circuit Judge Denny Chin said
various of RBS' alleged misstatements, including over its 2007
purchase of much of ABN Amro, were immaterial, amounted to
"puffery," or would not have misled reasonable investors.
Circuit Judge Pierre Leval partially dissented. He said RBS
materially misled investors by falsely denying on April 22,
2008, that Britain's Financial Services Authority had ordered it
to raise capital because its reserves had become dangerously
low.
Wednesday's decision upheld rulings by U.S. District Judge
George Daniels in Manhattan.
Joseph Daley, a lawyer for pension funds and other
plaintiffs that brought the proposed class-action lawsuit, was
not immediately available for comment.
The British government owns roughly 79 percent of RBS, which
has been shrinking its asset base following a 45 billion pound
(US$66.7 billion) bailout. Ex-CEO Goodwin was
stripped of his knighthood in 2012.
The case is IBEW Local Union No. 58 Pension Trust Fund and
Annuity Fund v. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-3289.
(1 pound = US$1.483)
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson)