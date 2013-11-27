Nov 27 Royal Bank of Scotland said it
sold its remaining stake of about 20 percent in WorldPay to the
payment processing firm's majority shareholders, private equity
firms Advent International and Bain Capital.
RBS, which is majority owned by the British government, said
it would record a profit of 160 million pounds ($259 million) on
the disposal in its 2013 results.
The British bank sold its majority stake in WorldPay to the
two U.S.-based private equity firms for 3 billion pounds in 2010
as part of an EU-mandated asset sale after its state bailout in
2008.
The deal makes Bain Capital and Advent International the
owners of WorldPay, the second-largest provider of ATM services
in the United States.