April 9 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
:
* Announces an agreement with HMT to provide for future
retirement of Dividend Access Share and revised state aid terms
* Retirement of DAS will in future allow board of RBS to
state more clearly a dividend policy to existing and potential
investors.
* Agreement is a vote of confidence in progress we have made
in rebuilding RBS and in our plan for bank's future
* Need to get on with building an rbs that can earn trust of
our customers and help change UK banking for better
* No dividend may be paid on RBS's ordinary shares unless
equivalent dividends are paid on B shares
* Board of RBS considers that DAS Retirement Agreement is
fair and reasonable as far as RBS's shareholders are concerned
