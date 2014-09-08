UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, Sept 8 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Ipo of citizens financial group
* Rbs announces launch of initial public offering of citizens financial group
* Rbs plans to sell 25% or 140,000,000 shares of citizens common stock at a price per share range between $23 and $25
* Morgan stanley and goldman sachs are joint global coordinators for citizens ipo; jp morgan is joint book- running manager
* Planned divestment of citizens will significantly improve rbs's capital position Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)