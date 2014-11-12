UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Nov 12 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :
* RBS reaches settlements with certain regulators regarding misconduct in foreign exchange trading
* RBS has agreed to pay penalties of £217 million to FCA and $290 million to cftc to resolve investigations
* These penalties are covered by £400 million provision recorded in Q3 2014 results
* Bank continues to undertake a thorough investigation which to-date is reviewing conduct of over 50 current and former employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.