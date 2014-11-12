Nov 12 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* RBS reaches settlements with certain regulators regarding misconduct in foreign exchange trading

* RBS has agreed to pay penalties of £217 million to FCA and $290 million to cftc to resolve investigations

* These penalties are covered by £400 million provision recorded in Q3 2014 results

* Bank continues to undertake a thorough investigation which to-date is reviewing conduct of over 50 current and former employees