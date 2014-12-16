Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland Group
* Sale of a portfolio of Irish real estate loans
* At completion, RBS will receive cash consideration of up
to 1.1 bln stg at current exchange rates
* Transaction, which represents RWA equivalent of about 1.2
bln stg as at Sept. 30 2014, is part of continued reduction of
assets in its RBS capital resolution division
* Completion is expected in 1st qtr of 2015
* Sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
* Carrying value of loans is about 1 bln stg, gross assets
are about 4.8 bln stg and generated a loss of 0.8 bln stg,
principally impairment provisions, in year to Dec. 31
* To sell portfolio to entity controlled by Cerberus
