* C$250 million offering to close in November
* Receipts to be listed on TSX, redeemable for gold
Oct 31 The Royal Canadian Mint plans to raise
at least C$250 million ($250 million) by issuing gold
exchange-traded receipts that will allow investors to own and
trade the precious metal.
The mint, which produces and distributes Canadian coins,
will offer the receipts - valued at C$20 apiece - in an initial
public offering expected in late November, it said in a
statement on Friday.
Net proceeds of the offering will be used to buy gold on
behalf of the purchasers of the receipts, who are in turn
entitled to redeem their receipts for gold bars or coins, or
cash based on their market prices.
"We hope that investors will see this as a convenient,
efficient and secure method for investing in and owning
physical gold," Ian Bennett, chief executive of the mint, said
in a statement.
The receipts will be offered in both Canadian and U.S.
dollars, the mint said.
The IPO will be led by a syndicate of investment dealers
led by TD Securities and National Bank Financial.
The price of gold XAU= has more than doubled over the
past three years as weak capital markets, economic concerns,
and the debt crisis have prompted investors to embrace the
safe-haven appeal of the metal.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Peter
Galloway)