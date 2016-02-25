(Corrects eighth paragraph to make clear that only one of the
two lawsuits seeks class-action status, and identifies that
lawsuit in tenth paragraph)
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 25 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd faces
at least two lawsuits by passengers accusing the company of
negligently endangering their lives by letting its Anthem of the
Seas cruise ship sail into a fierce Atlantic storm this month.
The lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court in Miami claim
that Royal Caribbean knew, or should have known, that a coastal
storm carrying hurricane-force winds had been forecast before
the ship set sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey on Feb. 6 for a
scheduled seven-night cruise to the Bahamas.
Nonetheless, Royal Caribbean chose to sail the ship into the
storm, motivated by a desire to profit at the expense of the
safety of roughly 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew, the lawsuits
said.
Cynthia Martinez, a Royal Caribbean spokeswoman, said the
Miami-based company does not discuss pending litigation, and has
taken steps to minimize the risk of another similar incident.
Royal Caribbean has said the storm was more severe than
expected.
Passengers hunkered in their rooms as the Anthem of the Seas
encountered high winds and 30-foot waves off the North Carolina
coast, a day after its departure.
Royal Caribbean later turned the ship around, and it
returned to New Jersey on Feb. 10. The company
offered passengers full refunds, and discounts on a future
cruise.
One of the lawsuits seeks class-action status for
passengers, and both lawsuits seek unspecified compensatory and
punitive damages.
The first lawsuit was filed on Feb. 18 by Bruce Simpson, a
Delaware resident who claimed to suffer a concussion and other
injuries after being thrown 18 feet into a door when the ship
pitched violently.
The second lawsuit, the proposed class action, was filed on
Thursday by Frank DeLuca, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, who
suffered back injuries during the voyage, and whose wife has
suffered from panic attacks and sleeplessness, their lawyer
Michael Winkleman said.
"Royal Caribbean showed an absolute lack of respect for the
lives of its passengers," Winkleman said in a phone interview. A
refund and a future cruise credit is insulting for what the
passengers went through."
Simpson's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
The cases are Simpson v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 16-20595; and
DeLuca v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd in the same court, No.
16-20689.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)