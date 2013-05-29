May 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said
it expects Monday's fire aboard one of its ships to have a
significant impact to its results.
The cruise operator expects a 10 cent reduction in earnings
per share, but did not specify the period for which the forecast
was made.
"The extent of the financial impact was relatively high
because the affected sailings were during the premium summer
season," Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said in a
statement.
The ship - Grandeur of the Seas - was carrying more than
2000 passengers on a seven-day cruise when it caught fire, which
the company said occurred in an industrial area on the aft of
the ship.
The incident is the latest in a list of headline-grabbing
mishaps that have plagued the company and rival Carnival Corp
. In March, the company's Vision of the Seas was hit by a
norovirus outbreak.
The Grandeur of the Seas has been taken out of service and
the company expects repairs to take about six weeks. The ship is
expected to return to service for its July 12, 2013 sailing
date, Royal Caribbean said.
Shares of the company were down marginally in trading after
the bell. They had closed at $35.10 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.