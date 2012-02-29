Feb 29 Cruise operator Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd said on Wednesday that as media coverage of
a rival company's shipwreck last month in Italy has subsided,
bookings are experiencing "a slow improvement."
On Jan. 13, the Costa Concordia, a liner operated by a unit
of rival Carnival Corp & Plc, hit a reef and capsized,
killing at least 25 people. Immediately after the disaster,
bookings across the industry fell, a drop exacerbated by cruise
lines and travel agencies pulling back on marketing.
But in recent weeks, as media coverage of the Concordia has
grown less intense and marketing has picked up again, business
is once more on the upswing, Royal Caribbean said in its annual
report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We have continued to experience a slow improvement," the
company said, even though the pace of bookings remains lower
than at the same time last year.
"We continue to believe that the tragedy will not have a
significant long-term impact on our business."
Costa's troubles, however, have not ended. An engine room
fire on Monday knocked out the power on its smaller cruise ship
Allegra, which is being towed to the Seychelles capital of
Victoria.
Before the Costa Concordia incident, Royal Caribbean's
bookings had been up about 5 percent and fetching higher prices.
Immediately after the incident, Royal Caribbean saw a
"significant" decline in new bookings, though cancellations
remained at normal levels.
In early February, the company had forecast revenue
generated per cabin would be up between 1 percent and 5 percent
this year.
Separately, Royal Caribbean said on Wednesday it exercised
an option to build a second Sunshine-class cruise ship, to be
delivered in the spring of 2015.
Royal Caribbean's shares were up 1.8 percent to $28.56 in
late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Larger
rival Carnival's shares were up 0.3 percent at $30.09, also on
the NYSE.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)