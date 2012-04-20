* Sees 2012 EPS $1.80-$2.10 vs earlier $1.90-$2.30
* Sees Q2 EPS of a loss of $0.05 to a profit of $0.05
* Says effect of Costa Concordia disaster "waning"
* Shares close down 6.8 pct
(Adds comments from conference call, updates share activity)
By Phil Wahba
April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd,
the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported lower first
quarter earnings and cut its full-year profit forecast, citing
higher fuel costs and the impact on bookings of a rival's deadly
shipwreck in January.
Royal Caribbean, which has faced slower business after the
Costa Concordia accident of its larger competitor Carnival Corp
& Plc in January, said overall booking volumes
since February were down by a mid-single-digit percentage.
But the company said overall booking activity is "gradually"
improving and that the effects of the Costa Concordia tragedy
are "waning".
Royal Caribbean shares closed down 6.8 percent to $26.92 on
Friday afternoon.
The cruise operator said on Friday it now expects 2012
earnings per share of $1.80 to $2.10, compared with an earlier
forecast of $1.90 to $2.30.
Higher fuel costs account for most of that reduction.
Royal Caribbean's first quarter net income fell to $47
million, or 21 cents per share, on revenue of $1.83 billion,
from $78.4 million, or 36 cents per share, on revenue of $1.67
billion a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 15 cents per share on
revenue of $1.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast current quarter earnings ranging from a
loss of 5 cents per share to a profit of 5 cents per share.
"The market is still highly volatile, highly uncertain,"
Chief Executive Richard Fain told analysts on a conference call.
SOME SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
In the United States, where the Costa Concordia incident
faded more quickly from headlines than in Europe, bookings in
the last four weeks were ahead of the previous year period.
Pricing has held up in all regions except Europe, the
company said, while bookings overall for cruises in late 2012
and for 2013 are "strong."
"That points to a quicker recovery following the accident
than had been expected," said Matthew Jacob, an analyst with ITG
Investment Research. Still, the lingering uncertainty is
weighing on the stock, he said.
Royal Caribbean expects net yields, a reflection of all the
revenue a cabin generates, will be up 2 percent to 5 percent
excluding the impact of currency. The cruise operator has
lowered prices in Europe to address that reduction in business.
On Jan. 13, the Costa Concordia, a liner operated by the
Costa Cruises unit of rival Carnival, hit a reef just off an
Italian island and capsized, killing or hurting dozens. Last
month, Carnival slashed its full year profit and sales forecast.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
M.D. Golan)