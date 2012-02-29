OSLO Feb 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises has exercised an option to build a second Sunshine-class cruise ship to be delivered in the spring of 2015, the Miami-based company said on Wednesday.

The Oslo-listed company said the vessel will be built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft on substantially the same terms as its first Sunshine ship.

Last year, when Royal Caribbean ordered it first such vessel, it gave the size as 158,000 gross registered tonnes, with room for 4,100 guests based on double occupancy. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)