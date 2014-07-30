July 30 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.: * says CEO Richard Fain sold 94,850 shares at average price of $62.38 * says Fain exercised options for 51,143 shares at $7.27 per share * says Fain now holds 1.38 million shares (including vested and unvested options and rights to restricted stock units and performance shares but excluding the shares owned by various trusts for the benefit of certain members of the Fain family and shares directly or indirectly owned by Fain's adult children.)