Oct 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its North American cruises and higher onboard spending.

The company's net income rose to $693.3 million, or $3.21 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $228.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier, when the company took a non-cash charge of $399.3 million related to its Pullmantur brand.

Total revenue rose to $2.56 billion from $2.52 billion.

Net revenue yields, which take into account spending per available berth, rose 0.4 percent in the quarter, driven mainly by strong close-in demand for North American itineraries. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)