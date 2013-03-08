* Affected people responded well to medication-company
* Ship in port, sanitized, to depart later Friday on next
cruise
* 16 norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships in 2012-CDC
* Royal Caribbean, Carnival, shares down
By Phil Wahba and Martinne Geller
March 8 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said
on Friday that 108 people fell sick with a gastrointestinal
illness believed to be a norovirus on its Vision of the Seas
ship, which docked in Port Everglades, Florida, at the end of an
11-day trip.
The outbreak was the latest black eye for the cruise
industry, trying to regain its sea legs after several
high-profile mishaps.
Royal Caribbean said those sickened had responded well to
the over-the-counter medicine they were given. It said 105 of
1,991 passengers and 3 of 772 crew members aboard fell ill.
The ship and the cruise terminal have been thoroughly
sanitized and the cruise liner will depart later on Friday as
scheduled on a new sailing, the company said.
The 915-foot-long Vision of the Seas was ending a Caribbean
cruise that left Port Everglades on Feb. 25. Its previous port
of call was Aruba on March 5.
"It adds insult to injury and comes during high-booking
season," Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz told Reuters, noting the
potential hit to business for the cruise companies at a time of
year when many passengers usually buy their tickets.
Royal Caribbean shares fell 3 percent to $33.31, while
Carnival Corp shares lost 1.57 percent to $35.67.
Norovirus outbreaks are fairly frequent on cruise ships.
Last month, thousands of passengers spent nearly five days
on a disabled cruise ship operated by Carnival Corp in
the Gulf of Mexico. Carnival's Triumph was returning to
Galveston, Texas from Cozumel, Mexico, on the third day of a
four-day cruise when an engine-room fire knocked out power and
plumbing across most of the ship.
In December, 194 passengers and 11 crew members aboard the
luxury cruise ship Queen Mary 2 were sickened and suffered from
vomiting and diarrhea.
In 2012, including the Queen Mary 2 incident, a total of 16
outbreaks on cruise ships were reported to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control, up from 14 in 2011. Vessels are required to
notify the agency when 2 percent of those on board develop a
gastrointestinal illness.
In January 2012, the Costa Concordia, also operated by
Carnival Corp, ran aground off the Italian coast, killing 32
passengers.
Norovirus causes an inflammation of the stomach or
intestines called acute gastroenteritis, producing stomach pain,
nausea and diarrhea, and is the most common cause of acute
gastroenteritis in the United States.
Each year, norovirus causes some 21 million illnesses, of
which 70,000 require hospitalization. It kills about 800 people
a year, the CDC says.