HELSINKI Dec 12 Finnish tools maker Fiskars said on Wednesday that it plans to buy Royal Copenhagen, the Danish company known for its blue and white porcelain, from private equity group Axcel.

Fiskars said the deal, worth around 66 million euros ($85.79 million) excluding debt, is expected to close in the first quarter next year and help boost its earnings before interest and taxes from 2013 onwards. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)