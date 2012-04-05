April 4 Royal Dutch Shell is looking at
building a plant in Louisiana, valued at about $10 billion, to
convert natural gas into diesel fuel, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
The plant will be similar in size to the company's Pearl
facility in Qatar, the Journal said, citing several people
familiar with the matter.
Shell may take up about two years to develop construction
and engineering plans to see if it is economically viable, the
business daily reported.
The Anglo-Dutch company had considered building the plant in
Texas, but Louisiana offered better incentives, the Journal
said, citing the people.
A spokesperson for Shell was not available outside regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)