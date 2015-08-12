FRANKFURT Aug 12 The insolvency of Royal
Imtech's German arm last week was triggered by the
parent company's failure to pay the unit 21 million euros ($23
million) it owed, Imtech Deutschland's insolvency administrator
said.
Royal Imtech filed for protection from its creditors on
Tuesday, five days after the German unit made a similar filing,
overwhelmed by accounting fraud in Germany that triggered three
years of operating losses and major asset writedowns.
"Due to the Dutch company's current financial problems and
the protection from creditors it has filed for we do not expect
this outstanding payment can be realised promptly,"
Peter-Alexander Borchardt of Hamburg-based law firm Reimer
Rechtsanwaelte, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Borchardt said his team was in negotiations to obtain a loan
and banks had released a high single-digit million euro sum of
previously frozen funds.
"That gives us a basis for our efforts to continue work," he
said.
Imtech Deutschland is still servicing 960 construction sites
and many sub-contractors are supporting the company by showing
up for work, he said.
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)