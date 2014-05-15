Hong Kong, China stocks fall as global market sentiment turns bearish
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
May 15 Royal Imtech Nv -
* Revenue in Q1 of 1,120 million euro
* Operational EBITDA in Q1 of 6 million euro negative (Q1 2013: -15 million euro)
* Order intake in Q1 1,137 million euro, slightly higher than revenue
* Net loss in Q1 of 77 million euro, significantly impacted by finance costs
* CEO - increased finance costs were largely reason for net loss in quarter
* Expect recurring cash and guarantee costs for fy of about 120 million euro of which approximately 35 million euro is non-cash
* Amounts will be included in the net finance result of Q2 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp may sell stakes in Australia thermal coal mines as it presses on with a switch to core assets such as coking coal after slumping to its first-ever annual loss last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.