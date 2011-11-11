Nov 11 Royall & Co, a marketing firm that helps colleges boost student enrollment, is shopping itself around, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company is currently owned by private equity firm Chicago Growth Partners.

Royall's annual revenue is about $100 million, and is likely to attract private equity interest, one of the sources said.

The sources did not want to be identified as the sale process is private.

Royall provides enrollment services such as student search, ongoing communication, event marketing and market research for not-for-profit colleges.

More than 200 colleges and universities use its services, including Washington & Jefferson College and Fordham University.

Chicago Growth Partners took control of Royall in a 2008 leveraged buyout along with the marketing company's management. It invests mainly in healthcare, education, business services and industrial sectors.

Royall and Chicago Growth Partners did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)