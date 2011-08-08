Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* To close Liverpool office at cost of 222 jobs
* Eyes 105 new roles in Wilmslow, 7 in London
LONDON Aug 8 Royal London , Britain's biggest mutually-owned insurer, said a net 110 jobs would go as it absorbs merger partner Royal Liver.
Royal London will close its office in Liverpool at the cost of 222 jobs and transfer its functions to an existing office in Wilmslow, where 105 new roles will be created, the insurer said on Monday.
A further seven new jobs will open at the group's London-based asset management operation.
Liverpool-based employees can apply for the new jobs in London and Wilmslow.
Royal London, which last month sealed the takeover of Royal Liver and entered talks to buy the life arm of Cooperative Financial Services, has emerged as a leading consolidator of life insurers that no longer accept new customers.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.