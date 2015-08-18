Aug 18 (Reuters) -
* Royal London reports surge in pensions and protection new
business in first half of 2015.
* Royal London says new life and pensions business 3.032
billion pounds, up 34 percent, reflecting excellent sales in
pensions, due to pension freedoms and auto enrolment, and in
protection products.
* Royal London says group pensions up 9 percent to 1.155
billion pounds.
* Royal London says sales of drawdown products up 61 percent
to 577 million pounds.
* Royal London says sales of individual pensions up 56
percent to 947 million pounds.
* Royal London says European Embedded Value profit before
tax 81 million pounds, down 42 percent. Pretax on an IFRS basis
is 30 million pounds, down 78 percent, due to lower gains on
investments than last year.
* Royal London says overall margin for new insurance
business was 2 percent compared with 1.1 percent at end-June in
2014.
* CEO says 'ISA-Style' tax treatment of pension
contributions could pose considerable risk to government's aim
of creating a savings culture in UK.
* Royal London saus total group funds under management were
83.4 billion pounds at end-June, up 1 percent from 82.3 billion
pounds at end-December.
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)