Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* Royal London reports surge in pensions and protection new business in first half of 2015.

* Royal London says new life and pensions business 3.032 billion pounds, up 34 percent, reflecting excellent sales in pensions, due to pension freedoms and auto enrolment, and in protection products.

* Royal London says group pensions up 9 percent to 1.155 billion pounds.

* Royal London says sales of drawdown products up 61 percent to 577 million pounds.

* Royal London says sales of individual pensions up 56 percent to 947 million pounds.

* Royal London says European Embedded Value profit before tax 81 million pounds, down 42 percent. Pretax on an IFRS basis is 30 million pounds, down 78 percent, due to lower gains on investments than last year.

* Royal London says overall margin for new insurance business was 2 percent compared with 1.1 percent at end-June in 2014.

* CEO says 'ISA-Style' tax treatment of pension contributions could pose considerable risk to government's aim of creating a savings culture in UK.

* Royal London saus total group funds under management were 83.4 billion pounds at end-June, up 1 percent from 82.3 billion pounds at end-December. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)