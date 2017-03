LONDON, March 19 The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd : * - proposed acquisition of the co-operative group's life insurance

and asset management businesses * royal london's funds under management will increase from

approximately £50BN to circa £70BN * total consideration for the share acquisitions is £219M, of

which £180M is deferred * deal subject to regulatory approvals, vote of our members at an

egm, expected to be held by mid 2013