Oct 14 Royal Mail Plc :

* Disposal of Paddington site

* Contracts exchanged for sale of its former Paddington mail centre site at London street to Great Western Developments Limited for £111 million in cash

* Ten per cent non-refundable deposit of £11.1 million is payable upon exchange of contracts

* Remaining proceeds will be payable upon completion, which is expected to take place on 8 December 2014

* If purchaser sells site within 2 years of completion, it has agreed to pay Royal Mail Group Limited 50 percent of any net sale proceeds above £111 million, if sold within first year and 25 percent if sold within second year

* Net cash proceeds of sale of around £108 million will be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: