PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 9 (Reuters) -
* Royal Mail statement on Ofcom investigation
* Has been notified by Ofcom of powers under which it will conduct its investigation into certain changes to Royal Mail's access contracts, following a complaint by TNT Post UK
* Royal Mail's access contracts require it to suspend access changes that are subject of an ofcom investigation and in february we wrote to customers notifying them of those changes 1 that are suspended.
* Concerned that Ofcom's decision to investigate under its competition act powers may create a period of uncertainty in UK postal market
* Royal Mail believes tnt post UK's complaint is unfounded
* Keen that investigation is completed as quickly as possible
* Access contracts require it to suspend access changes that are subject of an Ofcom investigation and in february we wrote to customers notifying them of those changes 1 that are suspended
* We are again calling for Ofcom to commence immediately a full review of how it will protect universal service from serious risk presented by unfettered direct delivery competition
* Royal Mail will cooperate fully with ofcom in both these matters and will share with it comprehensive and robust rationale for our proposals
* Separately, Ofcom has notified us that it intends to review universal service provider access conditions imposed on Royal Mail in March 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.