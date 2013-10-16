Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Oct 16 Royal Mail PLC : * Appointment of corporate broker * Appointment of Barclays Bank Plc as corporate broker with immediate effect. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) results and first proposed dividend since 2008 support the view that 2017 is an appropriate time to consider an IPO of the state-owned bank, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) became the first of Ireland's lenders to restart dividends since the financial crash almost a decade ago, proposing a 250 million euro ($263 million) payment and saying it was ready to IPO this year.