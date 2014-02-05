Feb 5 Royal Mail PLC : * Welcomes CWU ballot result on groundbreaking agreement * Royal Mail plc's board has also approved the agreement * The three year pay deal includes a three per cent increase this year * Have voted in favour of a ground-breaking agreement on industrial stability, pay and protections * CWU members also voted to accept a separate pensions agreement * Implementation of pay and pensions deal does not change financial outlook for Royal Mail * Implementation of pay and pensions agreements does not change financial outlook for co or medium term objectives * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here