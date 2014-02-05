Feb 5 Royal Mail PLC :
* Welcomes CWU ballot result on groundbreaking agreement
* Royal Mail plc's board has also approved the agreement
* The three year pay deal includes a three per cent increase
this year
* Have voted in favour of a ground-breaking agreement on
industrial stability, pay and protections
* CWU members also voted to accept a separate pensions
agreement
* Implementation of pay and pensions deal does not change
financial outlook for Royal Mail
* Implementation of pay and pensions agreements does not change
financial outlook for co or medium term objectives
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here