UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Feb 21 Royal Mail PLC : * Notified by Ofcom that it has decided to open an investigation following a complaint brought by TNT Post UK * Royal Mail believes tnt TNT Post UK's complaint is unfounded. * Royal Mail will cooperate fully with ofcom * Ofcom decided to open investigation after complaint from tnt post UK about certain changes to co's access contracts * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.