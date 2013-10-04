LONDON Oct 4 Britain's Royal Mail has narrowed the price range for its planned London listing to the upper end of its original range, two sources close to the deal said on Friday.

The sale of as much as 60 percent of the near 500-year-old company is now expected to price between 300 pence and 330p per share, the sources said, compared to an original 260-330p per share range.

The privatisation has seen strong demand, with potential investors placing orders for all the shares on offer within hours of the sale launching last week.

Order books are due to close on Oct. 8.