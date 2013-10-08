BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON Oct 8 Britain is likely to price the stock market listing of Royal Mail at the top end of its price range, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the company at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).
Order books on the privatisation are due to close later on Tuesday and potential investors have been told those with orders below 330 pence per share, the top of an original 260p-330p range, risk missing out on the stock, the sources said.
Investors have also been warned that due to strong demand, they should expect their orders to be scaled back.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.