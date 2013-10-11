UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON Oct 11 Shares in Britain's Royal Mail postal service opened at 450 pence in their London stock market debut on Friday, 36 percent above their privatisation price.
The hugely oversubscribed sale of a majority stake was priced at 330 pence per share on Thursday, the top of its expected range and valuing the near 500-year-old company at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.