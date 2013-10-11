LONDON Oct 11 Shares in Britain's Royal Mail postal service opened at 450 pence in their London stock market debut on Friday, 36 percent above their privatisation price.

The hugely oversubscribed sale of a majority stake was priced at 330 pence per share on Thursday, the top of its expected range and valuing the near 500-year-old company at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).