LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's Royal Mail postal service has received enough orders for all of the shares on offer in its stock market listing within hours of opening the order books, two sources close to the deal said.

The British government said on Friday it would sell between 40.1 percent and 52.2 percent of the state-owned company and was offering the shares at between 260 pence and 330 pence each.

The sources, who declined to be named because the information was not public, said orders had already been received from potential investors for the maximum offer size.