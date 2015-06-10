June 10 Shares of Britain's Royal Mail
are likely to be priced at 500 pence each, after a source close
to the share sale said that orders below that level were likely
to miss out.
A message has been issued to the investors saying that
orders below the price could risk missing out, a source close to
the share sale said.
The British government announced on Wednesday that it would
sell half of its remaining stake in Royal Mail, leaving it with
about 15 percent of the postal service that was wholly state
owned until 2013.
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Rishika Sadam in
Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)