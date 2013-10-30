LONDON Oct 30 Workers at Britain's newly privatised Royal Mail postal service called off a planned Nov. 4 strike on Wednesday, saying that the union and company had made progress in talks over pay and working conditions.

Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said they were now committed to finalising an agreement by Nov. 13, which would include an improved pay and reward offer, as well as a separate pensions agreement.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents postal workers, sent ballot papers to over 115,000 Royal Mail staff in September and said that on a 63 percent turnout, 78 percent had voted to strike for 24 hours.

Royal Mail said it would extend the legal validity of the current industrial action ballot until Nov. 20.